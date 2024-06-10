Students Rally for NEET Exam Transparency: Calls for Immediate Probes Intensify

Scores of students staged protests in the national capital on Monday, calling for a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Left-affiliated students' unions protested near the education ministry, while the RSS's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), held a sit-in near the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in Okhla. Following allegations of inflated marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank, the education ministry has established a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice president Avijit Ghosh highlighted the demand for a transparent investigation to ensure exam integrity. The ABVP called for a CBI investigation, citing paper leak allegations. The NTA has denied any wrongdoing, attributing higher scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks. The issue also gained political traction with various parties questioning the exam's authenticity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)