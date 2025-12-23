CBI Chargesheet Filed in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in Dehradun regarding the paper leak case related to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission's graduate-level recruitment examination, according to sources.

Filed in the court of Special CBI Judge Madan Ram on Saturday, the chargesheet named Mohammad Khalid, his sister Sabia, and Suman, a suspended assistant professor, as accused. During the proceedings, Khalid and Sabia attended virtually, while Suman appeared in person, all currently in judicial custody.

The case emerged when a question paper surfaced online during the examination on September 21, sparking protests and a subsequent investigation. Authorities arrested Suman after discovering she received and shared exam questions from Khalid, who used a hidden phone to send them to Sabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)