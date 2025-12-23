Left Menu

CBI Chargesheet Filed in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet in Dehradun regarding a paper leak tied to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission examination. The leak, involving Khalid, Sabia, and Suman, led to cancelled exams and protests. The investigation revealed the distribution of exam questions via mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:22 IST
CBI Chargesheet Filed in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in Dehradun regarding the paper leak case related to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission's graduate-level recruitment examination, according to sources.

Filed in the court of Special CBI Judge Madan Ram on Saturday, the chargesheet named Mohammad Khalid, his sister Sabia, and Suman, a suspended assistant professor, as accused. During the proceedings, Khalid and Sabia attended virtually, while Suman appeared in person, all currently in judicial custody.

The case emerged when a question paper surfaced online during the examination on September 21, sparking protests and a subsequent investigation. Authorities arrested Suman after discovering she received and shared exam questions from Khalid, who used a hidden phone to send them to Sabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025