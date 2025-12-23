CBI Chargesheet Filed in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet in Dehradun regarding a paper leak tied to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission examination. The leak, involving Khalid, Sabia, and Suman, led to cancelled exams and protests. The investigation revealed the distribution of exam questions via mobile phones.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in Dehradun regarding the paper leak case related to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission's graduate-level recruitment examination, according to sources.
Filed in the court of Special CBI Judge Madan Ram on Saturday, the chargesheet named Mohammad Khalid, his sister Sabia, and Suman, a suspended assistant professor, as accused. During the proceedings, Khalid and Sabia attended virtually, while Suman appeared in person, all currently in judicial custody.
The case emerged when a question paper surfaced online during the examination on September 21, sparking protests and a subsequent investigation. Authorities arrested Suman after discovering she received and shared exam questions from Khalid, who used a hidden phone to send them to Sabia.
With inputs from agencies.
