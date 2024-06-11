Controversy Erupts Over New Recruitment SOP at Delhi University

Delhi University has stirred controversy with its revised recruitment criteria for assistant professors, prompting widespread criticism from the teaching community. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) introduces an additional 'presentation' requirement during the selection process, which has been labeled as arbitrary and potentially discriminatory.

Under the updated SOP, the minimum eligibility points have been increased from 50 to 55, with a five-point relaxation for SC/ST/PwD candidates. This two-stage selection process now includes an assessment through presentation and an interview with the selection committee. Candidates are required to showcase their 'humility, passion, and zeal for teaching' during the presentation and draft an essay to demonstrate writing proficiency.

Maya John, a member of the varsity's Academic Council, criticized the SOP, stating it amalgamates academic record, experience, and research performance into a mere 20 points while giving undue weight to subjective parameters. Other university faculty members and the Democratic Teachers' Front have demanded the rollback of the SOP, deeming it to be in violation of UGC 2018 guidelines and a mechanism for potential centralised corruption.

