Bihar Govt Enforces Teacher Training Deadline

The Bihar government announced on Tuesday that school teachers must complete mandatory in-service residential training by June 30 or forfeit their next annual salary increment.

The state Education Department also ordered district education officers (DEOs) to halt new transfer orders until the recent posting process of 1.87 lakh 'Exclusive Teachers' is finalized.

Known as 'Exclusive Teachers,' those who cleared competency tests enjoy regular government employee status in Bihar. Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha directed DEOs to identify and ensure these teachers complete their training.

About 6 lakh government teachers have attended the training since July 30, 2024. However, a considerable number have not yet complied, risking their salary increments if they fail to attend by the deadline.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducts these training sessions at 78 centers, aiming to update teachers' knowledge and introduce innovative educational techniques.

'The in-service residential training is crucial for refreshing teachers' knowledge,' noted a senior Education Department official.

