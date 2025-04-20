Mystery Surrounds Murder of Former DGP Om Prakash in Bengaluru

In a shocking development, Bengaluru was rocked by the murder of Om Prakash, a retired Director General of Police (DGP) and 1981-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The city police confirmed the tragic incident which occurred at his residence in the HSR Layout area of the city.

Authorities were quick to respond to the scene, but no arrests have been made as yet. The motive behind the murder of the respected police veteran remains a mystery, further adding to the city's tension.

The police have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the unexpected death of Om Prakash. The public remains on edge as additional information is anticipated once inquiries are completed.

