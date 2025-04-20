Easter Ceasefire Fractures Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have each blamed the other for breaches of a one-day Easter ceasefire, initially declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This temporary halt to the violence, originally meant to provide a respite during the religious holiday, quickly collapsed into mutual accusations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia for continuing artillery attacks, claiming multiple assaults occurred throughout the ceasefire period. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry has reported over a thousand violations of the truce by Ukrainian forces, leading to civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

As international peace efforts falter, President Trump's aim to broker a lasting ceasefire remains elusive. Despite attempts by Trump and other global leaders to mediate, the conflict endures with both Moscow and Kyiv showing little progress towards a sustainable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)