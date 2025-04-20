Left Menu

Empowering Health: Bimari Mukt Bharat Initiative in Madhya Pradesh

The Bimari Mukt Bharat initiative in Madhya Pradesh has screened 5.9 lakh people for diseases like diabetes and hypertension, thanks to NGO Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Foundation, led by Dr. Swapna Verma. The project emphasizes preventive care and includes digital health profiling, aiming to transition India’s healthcare from reactive to proactive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 20:05 IST
Empowering Health: Bimari Mukt Bharat Initiative in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, the NGO Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Foundation has spearheaded a pioneering health initiative, Bimari Mukt Bharat, screening 5.9 lakh individuals for non-communicable diseases over two years. The effort, led by social activist and entrepreneur Dr. Swapna Verma, aims to shift healthcare focus from treatment to prevention.

Approximately 400 health camps were conducted, identifying around 61,481 individuals with pressing health conditions. Dr. Verma noted improvements, with 10 percent of pre-diabetic cases normalizing and better hygiene practices among 12 percent of beneficiaries. A digital mobile health unit further enhances the project's reach, providing essential services to underserved regions.

The initiative highlights the potential of preventive healthcare, which Dr. Verma argues is crucial for India's future. Emphasizing the reduction of disease burden through education and resource availability, the project aligns with the broader vision of India's transformation into a developed nation, advocating a shift towards a healthier, proactive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025