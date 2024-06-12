Delhi University Paves Way for Biannual Admission System

Delhi University and other educational institutes in the national capital are considering the implementation of a biannual admission system, aiming to allow students to apply for admission twice a year. Although the upcoming academic session 2024-25 begins shortly, necessitating limited initial adoption, the university plans to conduct a pilot project for selected courses starting from the next academic session, according to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

'It is a commendable initiative by the UGC in favor of students. However, full implementation will take time as additional infrastructure is required to accommodate the increased student intake,' Singh noted. 'Our current admissions cycle for 2024-2025 is already underway, so we're unable to implement it this year. A pilot project in select courses will help us gauge its feasibility,' he added.

Jamia Millia Islamia, under the temporary management of its Officiating VC Mohammad Shakeel, awaits statutory body approvals before proceeding. The university may consider implementing the system for PhD programs, pending council directives.

While Jawaharlal Nehru University remains undecided, state universities like Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Ambedkar University indicate plans to adopt the new system. IP University's VC Mahesh Verma expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its mutual benefits for students and the institution's revenue.

'This is a win-win situation, offering students additional preparation time while keeping university resources in continuous use,' Verma stated.

Private universities, such as Lovely Professional University, also support the move. Chancellor Ashok Mittal described it as a step towards making education more accessible and flexible.

According to UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar, Indian universities will follow a biannual admission cycle starting from 2024-25, aligning with global educational standards.

