Breaking Barriers: Jamia Millia Islamia's RCA Celebrates Civil Services Success

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy has seen 32 of its students clear the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. With a notable representation of women, the academy continues to empower socially and economically disadvantaged groups. Their success underscores the potential of inclusive and rigorous education systems.

In a celebrated achievement, Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has proven its mettle once again as 32 of its students successfully cleared the rigorous 2024 Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination, marking yet another milestone in its educational journey.

Out of a competitive pool, 78 candidates from RCA reached the interview stage; 32 of them, including 12 women, made it to the final selection. This achievement reflects the institution's commitment to fostering inclusive, gender-responsive education, as highlighted by the Vice Chancellor and staff.

The academy, known for nurturing talent from marginalized communities, offers free coaching and residential facilities, aiming to level the playing field for minorities and women. Alumni success stories continue to inspire aspirants, underlining the academy's significant role in bridging opportunities for future civil servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

