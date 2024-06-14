KIIT University Shines Globally in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024

In a historic achievement, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has been placed among the top six most impactful universities globally, leading India in the 'Reduced Inequalities' category, as per the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. Boasting an overall score between 79.3 - 83.9, KIIT occupies a global position in the 201-300 cohort of this prestigious ranking released on June 12, 2024.

This unique ranking exercise acknowledges universities that thrive across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). KIIT University stands 6th worldwide and 1st in India for 'Reduced Inequalities', 71st globally for 'Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions' and is again the Indian leader in this category. The institution also ranks 55th worldwide and 5th in India for 'Quality Education', and 5th in India for 'Partnership for the Goals'.

The Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, hailed this unprecedented accomplishment, crediting it to the relentless efforts of KIIT's faculty, staff members, and students. He emphasized that KIIT's esteemed positions in the realms of Quality Education, Peace, Justice, Strong Institutions, Reduced Inequalities, and Partnership for the Goals underscore its long-standing commitment and significant contributions to these critical areas.

Established in Odisha, KIIT University has extended its influence globally, taking pride in addressing urgent social issues like poverty reduction through education, women empowerment, equal workplace opportunities, rural upliftment, and the promotion of art, culture, and literature.

