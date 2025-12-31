Delhi Raid Unveils Millions in Cash and Jewels Amid Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid in Delhi, uncovering over Rs 5.12 crore in cash and expensive jewellery amid a money laundering investigation linked to absconding criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav. The case involves alleged illegal extortion and coercive loan settlements, with Yadav suspected of operating from the UAE.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant breakthrough in its investigation of a money laundering case associated with fugitive criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav. During a raid on a residence in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar, officials recovered over Rs 5.12 crore in cash and a suitcase containing gold and diamond jewellery valued at Rs 8.80 crore. They also uncovered documents pertaining to assets worth Rs 35 crore, according to executive sources.
The ongoing operation, which began on Tuesday, is linked to Aman Kumar, a suspected accomplice of Yadav. Neither Yadav nor Kumar has publicly responded to the allegations. The ED's charges are part of a broader investigation stemming from 14 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police regarding Yadav's alleged criminal activities, including extortion and coercive loan settlements.
With Yadav operating from the UAE, the ED's previous searches unveiled luxury cars and cash, as well as froze bank lockers believed to be part of Yadav's illicit financial network. Named as a significant figure behind coercive settlements for corporates, Yadav allegedly amassed wealth used for properties and luxury living while maintaining minimal tax disclosures.
