Amit Shah Spurs BJP's West Bengal Strategy for 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the key issues of infiltration and corruption as primary campaign themes for the BJP's 2026 West Bengal poll strategy. Addressing grassroots workers, Shah emphasized the urgency to uproot the TMC, set ambitious victory targets, and criticized the current regime's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST
Amit Shah Spurs BJP's West Bengal Strategy for 2026
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to intensify the BJP's campaign narrative for the 2026 West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pinpointed infiltration and corruption as pivotal themes. Speaking to party workers in Kolkata, Shah asserted the need to challenge the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's governance.

Shah, addressing a gathering of booth and mandal-level BJP workers, criticized the institutionalization of infiltration and corruption under the current regime. He warned the attendees of the impending impact on Kolkata if these issues are not addressed.

The Home Minister, known for his electoral strategy acumen, set a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 assembly seats under the BJP's Kolkata Mahanagar jurisdiction. Shah emphasized a focused effort towards victory, signaling a comprehensive challenge to the TMC's perceived stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

