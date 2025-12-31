A New Year, A Renewed Commitment: President Murmu's Vision for 2026

On the eve of 2026, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation with New Year greetings, emphasizing the need to strengthen commitments to development, harmony, and environmental protection.

She conveyed that the New Year is an opportunity for renewal and self-reflection, urging citizens to make resolutions towards positive change.

President Murmu extended wishes of peace, happiness, and prosperity, envisioning the infusion of new energy to cultivate a stronger India, both within the country and among Indian communities abroad.

