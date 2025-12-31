A New Year, A Renewed Commitment: President Murmu's Vision for 2026
President Droupadi Murmu extended her New Year 2026 greetings, emphasizing the importance of strengthening commitments to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. She highlighted the New Year as a time for self-reflection and resolving to foster peace, happiness, and prosperity, wishing all Indians a prosperous 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
On the eve of 2026, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation with New Year greetings, emphasizing the need to strengthen commitments to development, harmony, and environmental protection.
She conveyed that the New Year is an opportunity for renewal and self-reflection, urging citizens to make resolutions towards positive change.
President Murmu extended wishes of peace, happiness, and prosperity, envisioning the infusion of new energy to cultivate a stronger India, both within the country and among Indian communities abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Chief Calls for Social Harmony and Unity
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Social Harmony and Family Values
Entire country belongs to all and this spirit is true social harmony: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Hindu Sammelan in Chhattisgarh.
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges
Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment