Left Menu

A New Year, A Renewed Commitment: President Murmu's Vision for 2026

President Droupadi Murmu extended her New Year 2026 greetings, emphasizing the importance of strengthening commitments to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. She highlighted the New Year as a time for self-reflection and resolving to foster peace, happiness, and prosperity, wishing all Indians a prosperous 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:01 IST
A New Year, A Renewed Commitment: President Murmu's Vision for 2026
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of 2026, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation with New Year greetings, emphasizing the need to strengthen commitments to development, harmony, and environmental protection.

She conveyed that the New Year is an opportunity for renewal and self-reflection, urging citizens to make resolutions towards positive change.

President Murmu extended wishes of peace, happiness, and prosperity, envisioning the infusion of new energy to cultivate a stronger India, both within the country and among Indian communities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025