Puducherry Welcomes 2026 with Hope and Unity

In a series of messages conveying optimism, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and other political leaders wished the people of Puducherry a prosperous New Year.

The Governor reflected on the notable achievements of the past year, highlighting progress in education, health, and infrastructure, while encouraging continued unity to fully realize welfare schemes.

As Puducherry prepared for vibrant New Year celebrations, enhanced security measures were implemented to manage an influx of tourists, with barricades and regulated traffic ensuring safety along the popular beach road.

(With inputs from agencies.)