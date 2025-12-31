Left Menu

Tragic Celebration Turns Fatal as Accidental Gun Discharge Claims Life

A 32-year-old man, Harjinder Singh, died when his licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a family celebration. The incident occurred as he was standing up from a sofa, causing a fatal gunshot wound. The tragic event was caught on CCTV, and the police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abohar | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has tragically died following an accidental discharge of his licensed pistol, police reported on Wednesday. The incident unfolded during a family celebration at the deceased's home.

Harjinder Singh, whose father Darshan Singh was recently elected to the panchayat samiti, was standing up from a sofa when the firearm discharged, fatally injuring him. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV footage. Police authorities have launched an investigation and assure that further action will be taken following their findings. The body was returned to the family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

