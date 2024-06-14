Supreme Court Intervenes Amid NEET-UG Row Over Allegations of Malpractices

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to private parties concerning the NEET-UG examination controversy, acting on a plea from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to transfer ongoing cases from various high courts to avoid multiple litigations. A vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, agreed to hear the matter on July 8.

The NTA's plea stems from multiple allegations, including massive question paper leaks and exam malpractices, leading to calls for the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exams. Protests erupted nationwide, and several cases were filed across seven high courts.

The NTA decided to retract three other petitions related to grace marks provided to candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 examination. The Supreme Court's decision to cancel these compensatory marks has received significant attention. With around 24 lakh candidates appearing for the exam and allegations of unfair advantages given to some, this development continues to stir public and legal scrutiny.

