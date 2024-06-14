IIJNM to Close Journalism Programs Amid Financial Struggles
The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced it will discontinue its journalism programs due to low enrollment and financial losses. The institute has communicated this decision to selected candidates for the 2024-25 academic year, offering a refund of the admission fees.
The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced a cessation of its journalism programs, citing financial instability driven by a low number of applicants for the 2024-25 academic year.
In an email sent to newly selected candidates, IIJNM management explained the necessity to avoid impending financial losses. The email lamented the decision, acknowledging the institution's 24-year history as a benchmark in journalism education in India.
The institute has assured a full refund of admission fees within 10 days of receiving the required banking details. This marks a significant shift as IIJNM discontinues its distinguished programs in print, television, radio, and multimedia journalism.
