Left Menu

IIJNM to Close Journalism Programs Amid Financial Struggles

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced it will discontinue its journalism programs due to low enrollment and financial losses. The institute has communicated this decision to selected candidates for the 2024-25 academic year, offering a refund of the admission fees.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:39 IST
IIJNM to Close Journalism Programs Amid Financial Struggles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced a cessation of its journalism programs, citing financial instability driven by a low number of applicants for the 2024-25 academic year.

In an email sent to newly selected candidates, IIJNM management explained the necessity to avoid impending financial losses. The email lamented the decision, acknowledging the institution's 24-year history as a benchmark in journalism education in India.

The institute has assured a full refund of admission fees within 10 days of receiving the required banking details. This marks a significant shift as IIJNM discontinues its distinguished programs in print, television, radio, and multimedia journalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024