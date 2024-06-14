IIJNM to Close Journalism Programs Amid Financial Struggles

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced a cessation of its journalism programs, citing financial instability driven by a low number of applicants for the 2024-25 academic year.

In an email sent to newly selected candidates, IIJNM management explained the necessity to avoid impending financial losses. The email lamented the decision, acknowledging the institution's 24-year history as a benchmark in journalism education in India.

The institute has assured a full refund of admission fees within 10 days of receiving the required banking details. This marks a significant shift as IIJNM discontinues its distinguished programs in print, television, radio, and multimedia journalism.

