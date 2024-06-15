Left Menu

2 cadets of AFPI make it to IAF as commissioned officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:10 IST
2 cadets of AFPI make it to IAF as commissioned officers
Two cadets of Punjab-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have made it to the Indian Air Force as Commissioned Officers.

The cadets were commissioned after the Combined Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to an official release.

Flying Officer Kanwarnoor Singh, who hails from Tarn Taran, will be joining the flying branch as a fighter pilot, while flying officer Anish Pandey, who belongs to Amritsar, will be joining the flying branch as a helicopter pilot.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora congratulated both the cadets.

He said as many as 160 alumni of the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI have been commissioned in various wings of the armed forces. In addition, 69 alumni are undergoing training for commissioning in the three services, he added.

