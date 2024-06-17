Indian Schools Shine in Global Spotlight: Top 10 Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes

In a significant achievement on the global stage, five Indian schools have made it to the prestigious top 10 shortlists for the annual World's Best School Prizes. This esteemed recognition celebrates their extraordinary contributions to societal progress.

The shortlisted institutions include two schools from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. They compete across different categories, vying for a share of the $50,000 prize fund. Categories include Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives, as organized by the UK-based T4 Education following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable shortlisted schools are Government CM RISE Model HSS in Jhabua, Ryan International School in Delhi, G H S S Vinoba Ambedakar Nagar in Ratlam, Kalvi International Public School in Madurai, and Mumbai Public School L K Waghji International. They have been recognized for their exceptional work in areas such as health education, water management innovation, and community support. Finalists will be announced in September, with winners revealed come November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)