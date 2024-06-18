Left Menu

Mangan District Shuts Down Schools Amid Safety Concerns

The Mangan district administration has ordered the immediate closure of all government schools due to safety concerns caused by property damage and road blockages following heavy rains. The decision remains in effect until further notice.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:11 IST
The Mangan district administration has issued an immediate closure of all government schools due to serious safety concerns.

This decision, announced by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, affects schools in both Mangan and Dzongu blocks, citing damaged property and blocked roads from continuous heavy rainfall on June 12-13.

The order will remain in effect until further notice, with school heads and staff required to stay on station as the district grapples with multiple landslides and severed connectivity.

