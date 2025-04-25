Jacob Kiplimo's Marathon Debut Set to Electrify London's Streets

Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo, who holds the half-marathon world record, is gearing up for his first full marathon in London this Sunday. Known for breaking the half-marathon record by 48 seconds in Barcelona earlier this year, Kiplimo enters a competitive field.

Joining him are notable runners like Ethiopia's Olympic champion Tamirat Tola and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge. The latter is set to return not just to compete but to support London's charitable initiatives, emphasizing community over competition.

The London Marathon, poised to host over 56,000 participants, will likely set a new benchmark for attendees. Organizers anticipate an 'epic' day, celebrating not just athletic achievement but also the spirit of giving back.

(With inputs from agencies.)