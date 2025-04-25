Unauthorized Occupation Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad Medical College
Public Works Department officials have been found illegally occupying Maulana Azad Medical College premises. The PWD department issued an order to identify unauthorized occupants, including officials, retired officials, and contractors running external workshops. Immediate action is requested to vacate these spaces, with a status report due in seven days.
In a startling revelation, Public Works Department officials have been found unlawfully occupying the premises of Maulana Azad Medical College. This situation has sparked a call for immediate action.
An official order from the PWD department highlights unauthorized occupancy by current and retired officials, alongside contractors utilizing college spaces for external endeavors. The order mandates identification of the involved parties.
Chief engineers and the superintendent engineer are instructed to swiftly assess the situation and deliver a comprehensive status report within a week, aiming for prompt resolution of the unauthorized use of campus facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
