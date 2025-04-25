Unauthorized Occupation Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad Medical College

In a startling revelation, Public Works Department officials have been found unlawfully occupying the premises of Maulana Azad Medical College. This situation has sparked a call for immediate action.

An official order from the PWD department highlights unauthorized occupancy by current and retired officials, alongside contractors utilizing college spaces for external endeavors. The order mandates identification of the involved parties.

Chief engineers and the superintendent engineer are instructed to swiftly assess the situation and deliver a comprehensive status report within a week, aiming for prompt resolution of the unauthorized use of campus facilities.

