Left Menu

Unauthorized Occupation Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad Medical College

Public Works Department officials have been found illegally occupying Maulana Azad Medical College premises. The PWD department issued an order to identify unauthorized occupants, including officials, retired officials, and contractors running external workshops. Immediate action is requested to vacate these spaces, with a status report due in seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:30 IST
Unauthorized Occupation Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Public Works Department officials have been found unlawfully occupying the premises of Maulana Azad Medical College. This situation has sparked a call for immediate action.

An official order from the PWD department highlights unauthorized occupancy by current and retired officials, alongside contractors utilizing college spaces for external endeavors. The order mandates identification of the involved parties.

Chief engineers and the superintendent engineer are instructed to swiftly assess the situation and deliver a comprehensive status report within a week, aiming for prompt resolution of the unauthorized use of campus facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025