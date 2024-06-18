Supreme Court Orders Probe Into NEET-UG 2024 Negligence
The Supreme Court mandates rigorous scrutiny for any negligence in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, highlighting the tremendous effort by students. The court insists on fairness and integrity amid allegations of irregularities and paper leaks. Responses from the NTA and Centre are expected soon.
The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on ensuring accountability in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Even minor negligence, as slight as 0.001 per cent, warrants thorough examination, the court emphasized on Tuesday.
Highlighting the intense preparation that students undergo, the apex court remarked that the litigation concerning the exam should not be adversarial. The court was addressing two petitions related to grace marks given during the examination held on May 5.
The Supreme Court demanded prompt responses from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre regarding the issues raised, with a hearing scheduled for July 8. This follows prior concerns about irregularities and calls for a CBI probe into the recent exam misconduct allegations.
