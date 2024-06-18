Left Menu

LinkedIn Study Reveals 'Loud Learning' Trend Amidst Professional Hurdles

A new LinkedIn report reveals that despite company efforts, 91% of Indian professionals struggle to prioritize learning due to work and family commitments. 'Loud Learning,' a vocal method for career growth, is gaining traction. LinkedIn is also introducing AI-powered tools to facilitate learning journeys.

Updated: 18-06-2024 15:37 IST

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A new LinkedIn report indicates that while many companies in India are pushing for a culture of learning, 91% of professionals still face hurdles like burnout and family responsibilities that hinder their educational pursuits.

In response, 'Loud Learning' has emerged as a strategy, wherein individuals openly discuss their learning goals to receive mentorship, career opportunities, and shared insights among peers.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert, stressed the importance of focused learning as job skill requirements are set to change by 64% by 2030. LinkedIn is rolling out AI-powered tools to support this learning journey, offering personalized coaching and real-time insights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

