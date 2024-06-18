Blackstone and MRP Group Boost All-Cash Offer for Terrafina

Blackstone Inc: * BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE AND MRP GROUP INCREASE PRICE OF ALL-CASH TENDER OFFER FOR TERRAFINA

* BLACKSTONE INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF PS.39.50 PER CERTIFICATE * BLACKSTONE INC - TERRAFINA TENDER OFFER NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING

* BLACKSTONE INC: MEXICAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITY, COMISIÓN FEDERAL DE COMPETENCIA ECONÓMICA (COFECE), HAS UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED TENDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

