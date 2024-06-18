Blackstone and MRP Group Boost All-Cash Offer for Terrafina
Blackstone Inc and MRP Group have increased their all-cash tender offer for Terrafina to PS.39.50 per certificate. The deal is not subject to financing, and it has received unconditional approval from the Mexican antitrust authority, COFECE.
