Student Unions Rally Against NEET Irregularities, Demand Exam Cancellation

Various student unions, including NSUI, SFI, AISF, and BRSV, protested against alleged NEET exam irregularities, calling for its cancellation and an inquiry. NSUI led a march, while BRSV demonstrated at Raj Bhavan. The protests demanded an apology from the PM and responses from key officials.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:08 IST
Various student unions, including NSUI, SFI, AISF, and BRSV, gathered in protest on Tuesday against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, demanding its cancellation.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led a Students' March from Narayanaguda to the Ambedkar statue at Liberty, joined by other unions.

Simultaneously, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi (BRSV) held a separate demonstration at Raj Bhavan. Protesters carried placards reading 'Students March to Solve NEET Issue' and 'NEET Exam Should Be Conducted Again.'

The unions called for an inquiry into the exam irregularities by a sitting judge and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as stated by NSUI State President and MLC Venkat Balmoor on social media platform X.

During the BRSV protest, activists were removed by police from Raj Bhavan. BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav demanded a response from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the NDA government's lack of action on the matter, questioning the denial by the Education Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

