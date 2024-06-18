Student Unions Demand NEET Exam Cancellation Amid Irregularity Allegations

In a significant display of discontent, diverse student unions, prominently featuring the NSUI, SFI, AISF, and BRSV, orchestrated protests on Tuesday, vehemently demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam citing alleged irregularities.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), allied with the Indian National Congress, initiated a Students' March from Narayanaguda to the Ambedkar statue at Liberty, joined by other unions.

Meanwhile, BRSV activists conducted a separate demonstration at Raj Bhavan, where their president, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, reiterated demands for NEET's cancellation and sought answers from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Unified in their cause, the activists held signs declaring 'Students March to Solve NEET Issue' and 'NEET Exam Should Be Conducted Again,' also seeking an inquiry by a sitting judge and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as stated by NSUI State President Venkat Balmoor on social media platform X.

Subsequently, BRSV protesters, while demonstrating, faced police intervention leading to detentions. In reaction, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the NDA government's perceived indifference toward an issue impacting scores of students and their families.

His pointed query on social media, addressing the Education Minister's stringent denial of a clearly pressing problem, encapsulates the frustration swelling within student communities.

