Governor Urges Full NEP Implementation, Highlights Human Values and Education

Governor Kalraj Mishra emphasized the challenges in preserving human values and urged universities to implement the new education policy (NEP) fully. He highlighted the importance of connecting students with both the environment and education. Addressing Rajasthan University's convocation, he stressed skill development and women's education for national progress.

Kalraj Mishra
Governor Kalraj Mishra stressed the importance of preserving human values and urged universities to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) on Wednesday. Emphasizing the connection between students, textbooks, and the environment, Mishra underscored the multifaceted nature of education.

Addressing the 33rd convocation of Rajasthan University and the inauguration of the Constitution Park, Mishra pointed out the water crisis caused by indiscriminate water exploitation affecting not only Rajasthan but the entire country.

Mishra called for the creation of courses to propel India towards rapid development, highlighting the Raj Bhavan's initiative to build Constitution parks to help students grasp the essence of the Constitution. He emphasized preparing youth to meet modern requirements and the need for skill development alongside traditional education to mold valuable citizens.

