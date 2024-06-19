Gujarat Govt to Recruit 7,500 Permanent Teachers After Protests

The Gujarat government has announced a major recruitment drive to appoint 7,500 teachers to permanent positions in state-run and grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. This move follows recent protests by eligible candidates demanding permanent jobs.

Government spokesperson and minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the decision on Wednesday, stating the vacancies would be filled within the next three months. The recruitment will prioritize candidates who have cleared the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT), a mandatory requirement for teaching posts in secondary and higher secondary institutions.

Additionally, the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel plans to conduct a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary school positions soon, in response to ongoing protests in Gandhinagar.

''Within the next three months, 7,500 teachers will be permanently recruited across secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid schools,'' Rushikesh Patel stated, highlighting the focus on merit-based selections for grant-in-aid schools. This includes 3,500 TAT-qualified candidates for secondary schools and 4,000 for higher secondary schools.

The government also cited the recent appointment of 1,500 principals through the Headmaster Aptitude Test (HAT) for grant-in-aid schools, showcasing its dedication to enhancing the state's education sector. Over the past decade, Gujarat has permanently appointed a total of 18,382 teachers, reflecting ongoing efforts to build a robust educational system.

