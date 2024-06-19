Left Menu

Gujarat Govt to Recruit 7,500 Permanent Teachers After Protests

The Gujarat government will permanently recruit 7,500 teachers for secondary and higher secondary schools after protests from eligible candidates. This three-month recruitment drive follows the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT). The state also plans a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary teachers, with a focus on merit-based appointments in grant-in-aid schools.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:15 IST
Gujarat Govt to Recruit 7,500 Permanent Teachers After Protests
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has announced a major recruitment drive to appoint 7,500 teachers to permanent positions in state-run and grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. This move follows recent protests by eligible candidates demanding permanent jobs.

Government spokesperson and minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the decision on Wednesday, stating the vacancies would be filled within the next three months. The recruitment will prioritize candidates who have cleared the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT), a mandatory requirement for teaching posts in secondary and higher secondary institutions.

Additionally, the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel plans to conduct a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary school positions soon, in response to ongoing protests in Gandhinagar.

''Within the next three months, 7,500 teachers will be permanently recruited across secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid schools,'' Rushikesh Patel stated, highlighting the focus on merit-based selections for grant-in-aid schools. This includes 3,500 TAT-qualified candidates for secondary schools and 4,000 for higher secondary schools.

The government also cited the recent appointment of 1,500 principals through the Headmaster Aptitude Test (HAT) for grant-in-aid schools, showcasing its dedication to enhancing the state's education sector. Over the past decade, Gujarat has permanently appointed a total of 18,382 teachers, reflecting ongoing efforts to build a robust educational system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024