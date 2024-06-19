Left Menu

UGC-NET Cancelled Amid NEET Row

The Union education ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET June 2024 exam amid concerns of compromised integrity and has handed the case to the CBI. Alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and question paper leaks have sparked widespread protests and petitions in India's courts.

Updated: 19-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:30 IST
In a major development amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam, the Union education ministry announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 following concerns over its integrity. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

This decision follows inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, indicating possible irregularities. Over 11 lakh students were affected by the abrupt cancellation of the exam conducted in pen-and-paper mode on June 18.

Further reports have been sought from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit regarding alleged malpractices in Patna. The government emphasized its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of exams and warned of stringent actions against any involved parties.

