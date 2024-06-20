Left Menu

UpGrad, Microsoft, IIIT Bangalore Launch Generative AI Course for Leaders

UpGrad, in collaboration with Microsoft and IIIT Bangalore, has introduced a 'Generative AI for Leaders' certification course. The 4-month program aims to equip mid-career professionals with essential AI skills. Participants will receive a completion certification and can attend an offline immersion at the Microsoft Development Centre and IIIT-Bangalore campus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:50 IST
UpGrad, a leading edtech platform, has teamed up with Microsoft and IIIT Bangalore to roll out a 'Generative AI for Leaders' certification course in India. This initiative is targeted at mid-career and seasoned professionals looking to develop core competencies in artificial intelligence.

The 4-month course aims to set a precedent for India Inc. by equipping senior leaders with the skills needed to harness AI technologies within their organizations, thereby maximizing benefits for stakeholders including customers, employees, and business partners.

According to V Sridhar, Professor In-charge of Continuing Professional Education at IIIT-Bangalore, understanding how to deploy AI optimally is essential for leaders in today's technological landscape. Upon completing the course and graded projects, learners will earn a certification from IIIT-Bangalore and participate in a one-day offline immersion at the Microsoft Development Centre and IIIT-Bangalore campus.

