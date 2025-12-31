Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

In a heated political debate, Karnataka's opposition leader, R Ashoka, accused the state's Congress government of fostering illegal settlements, dubbing them 'mini Bangladesh'. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in encouraging these settlements as part of what he calls 'appeasement politics'.

The controversy arose after Ashoka's visit to a demolition site, where he alleged illegal settlements were rapidly established. He questioned the current government's intentions and practices, pointing out inconsistencies such as the provision of electricity to unauthorized homes while legitimate residents suffer power shortages.

As tensions rise, these actions have drawn criticism from other political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The issue has stirred a wider debate on government priorities, the situation of flood victims, and the handling of housing policies for minorities.