Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

Karnataka's government faces allegations from opposition leader R Ashoka of creating 'mini Bangladesh' due to 'appeasement politics'. Ashoka criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for encouraging illegal settlements. The government's handling of minority housing and prioritization over local needs sparks political debate, highlighting alleged negligence of flood victims and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heated political debate, Karnataka's opposition leader, R Ashoka, accused the state's Congress government of fostering illegal settlements, dubbing them 'mini Bangladesh'. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in encouraging these settlements as part of what he calls 'appeasement politics'.

The controversy arose after Ashoka's visit to a demolition site, where he alleged illegal settlements were rapidly established. He questioned the current government's intentions and practices, pointing out inconsistencies such as the provision of electricity to unauthorized homes while legitimate residents suffer power shortages.

As tensions rise, these actions have drawn criticism from other political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The issue has stirred a wider debate on government priorities, the situation of flood victims, and the handling of housing policies for minorities.

