Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP Over Exam Cancellations, Alleging Big Conspiracy
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Central government for canceling the UGC-NET exam, blaming the ‘paper mafia’ for rigging exams under BJP rule. Yadav highlighted the broader implications for law and order, the health sector, and education, suggesting it could be a major conspiracy against the country.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sharply criticized the Central government for the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, accusing the 'paper mafia' of rigging examinations under BJP rule.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister warned that if the police recruitment exam leaks, it could undermine law and order, while fraud in the NEET exam would prevent honest individuals from becoming doctors. He stressed that canceling the UGC-NET exam would severely impact the education sector.
Yadav suggested that the ongoing exam irregularities could be part of a larger conspiracy against India. The Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET based on inputs suggesting compromised exam integrity, with the CBI now investigating the case.
