Navneet Rana's Call to Action: Hindu Birthrate Strategy

BJP leader Navneet Rana made headlines on Tuesday with her controversial statement urging Hindu families to expand their households. Rana's comments were linked to her belief that certain groups aim to change India's cultural identity through high birth rates.

She pointed to remarks reportedly made by a person declaring to have multiple wives and numerous children, suggesting a plan to transform Hindustan into Pakistan. Her solution? Hindus should consider having at least three to four children each.

In the same breath, Rana downplayed the chances of a potential alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for upcoming Mumbai civic polls, questioning Thackeray's political efficacy and calling him synonymous with helplessness.

