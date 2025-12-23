Navneet Rana's Call to Action: Hindu Birthrate Strategy
BJP leader Navneet Rana urges Hindus to have three to four children to counter demographic changes she attributes to some groups allegedly aiming to alter India's cultural landscape. She was responding to a reporter's question about certain remarks made by others. Additionally, she criticized Uddhav Thackeray's political strategies.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Navneet Rana made headlines on Tuesday with her controversial statement urging Hindu families to expand their households. Rana's comments were linked to her belief that certain groups aim to change India's cultural identity through high birth rates.
She pointed to remarks reportedly made by a person declaring to have multiple wives and numerous children, suggesting a plan to transform Hindustan into Pakistan. Her solution? Hindus should consider having at least three to four children each.
In the same breath, Rana downplayed the chances of a potential alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for upcoming Mumbai civic polls, questioning Thackeray's political efficacy and calling him synonymous with helplessness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader's Strategic Courtesy Calls in Bihar
Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Forge Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections
2026 polls: It is important for people to get good governance, development-focused regime: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of Expelled BJP Leader
Confident of 'sweeping victory' for NDA in 2026 TN Assembly polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.