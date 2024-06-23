Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Modi Government Over Exam Irregularities

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Modi government regarding alleged irregularities in national exams like NEET-UG. She accused the government of handing the education system to corrupt entities. Her comments followed the education ministry's decision to review the National Testing Agency's functioning and the postponement of various exams due to integrity concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, including NEET-UG. She accused the administration of giving control of the education system to 'mafia' and 'corrupt' individuals.

Her critique came shortly after the Union education ministry initiated a review of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations and recommended exam reforms. On Saturday, the Centre removed the agency's Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the investigation of irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exams to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Amidst allegations that the NEET-UG question paper was leaked and several exams were canceled, Gandhi claimed that this marked the current state of some of India's biggest examinations. According to her, these issues are indicative of the BJP's mishandling of the education sector, creating what she called a major obstacle for the nation's youth.

