CBI Launches Investigation into NEET-UG Exam Irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed an FIR citing alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, according to officials on Sunday.

The agency is extending its scope to include cases logged by police in multiple states.

This development occurs a day after the Centre declared the case would be transferred to the CBI.

The officials confirmed a new case was registered against unidentified individuals under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.

The NEET-UG exam took place at 4,750 centers, involving approximately 24 lakh candidates.

The Ministry endorsed the probe transfer to the CBI on Saturday, responding to numerous student protests advocating for an investigation into the purported examination malpractices.

"Several instances of irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractice have been reported concerning NEET-UG conducted on May 5," a senior Education Ministry official stated.

"To ensure transparency in the examination process, it was decided after a review to hand the matter over to the CBI for a thorough investigation," the official added.

