Amaravati Reconstruction: A New Beginning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the ambitious Amaravati reconstruction project, valued at Rs 43,000 crore, on May 2. Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister P Narayana expressed optimism about the greenfield city's completion within three years, marking a significant milestone for the region.

The bulk of preparations for the Prime Minister's visit are reportedly complete, with the remaining details expected to be finalized by Wednesday, according to Minister Narayana's statements. The new development plan includes 365 km of trunk roads and 1,500 km of layout roads, promising a robust infrastructure for the city.

The reconstruction had previously stalled due to disputes and reviews initiated by the previous YSRCP government. However, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, farmers from 29 villages have been consulted, and efforts are being made to draft a Parliamentary legislation for the capital's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)