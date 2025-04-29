Tragic Loss: Emerging Actor from 'Family Man 3' Drowns in Guwahati Waterfall

Rohit Basfor, a promising actor part of the anticipated web series 'Family Man 3', met with a tragic end as he drowned at a waterfall near Guwahati. His lifeless body was discovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at Garbhanga waterfall, located within a namesake reserve forest.

The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon when Basfor had reportedly visited the waterfall with friends. "It appears that Basfor drowned," police stated, ruling out foul play initially but emphasizing the need for a comprehensive inquiry pending a post-mortem report. Basfor's family, however, suspects involvement of foul play, a claim his companions refute.

Rohit Basfor was more than just an actor; he was a digital content creator and a coach in martial arts and gymnastics. His Instagram shared candid moments from the 'Family Man 3' sets, underlining his passion and commitment to learning new crafts. The series, predominately filmed in the North East, awaits release later this year.

