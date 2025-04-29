Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Emerging Actor from 'Family Man 3' Drowns in Guwahati Waterfall

Rohit Basfor, an actor from 'Family Man 3', tragically drowned at Garbhanga waterfall near Guwahati. His body was retrieved by rescue teams. Though foul play is suspected by his family, authorities await post-mortem results. Basfor, also a digital creator and coach, had recently shared on-set experiences online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:40 IST
Tragic Loss: Emerging Actor from 'Family Man 3' Drowns in Guwahati Waterfall
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Basfor, a promising actor part of the anticipated web series 'Family Man 3', met with a tragic end as he drowned at a waterfall near Guwahati. His lifeless body was discovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at Garbhanga waterfall, located within a namesake reserve forest.

The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon when Basfor had reportedly visited the waterfall with friends. "It appears that Basfor drowned," police stated, ruling out foul play initially but emphasizing the need for a comprehensive inquiry pending a post-mortem report. Basfor's family, however, suspects involvement of foul play, a claim his companions refute.

Rohit Basfor was more than just an actor; he was a digital content creator and a coach in martial arts and gymnastics. His Instagram shared candid moments from the 'Family Man 3' sets, underlining his passion and commitment to learning new crafts. The series, predominately filmed in the North East, awaits release later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025