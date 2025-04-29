Piyush Goyal Strengthens India-UK Trade Ties in London

Piyush Goyal, the Commerce and Industry Minister, is currently on a diplomatic mission in London, aiming to enhance bilateral trade between India and the UK. His agenda includes significant engagements with industry leaders to foster potential collaborations.

The minister's itinerary began with a crucial meeting with Jonathan Reynolds, the UK Business and Trade Secretary. The discussion was centered on advancing the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Goyal also held strategic talks with Martin Gilbert of Revolut on fintech advancements and Al Cook of De Beers Group on trends in the jewel industry.

Goyal's London visit included interactions with a delegation of CEOs from India and further discussions are set to continue, including a meeting with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves. The main aim remains to solidify progress toward a deal that would substantially strengthen the GBP 41 billion India-UK trade partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)