Learnbay Joins Forces with IIT Guwahati for Cutting-edge Data Science Education

Learnbay, a prominent ed-tech company specializing in Data Science, has announced a pivotal collaboration with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. This strategic partnership aims to introduce two advanced programs: the Executive Program in Data Science and AI and the Advanced Data Analytics Program.

The Executive Program in Data Science and AI is an extensive 400-hour course featuring a two-day campus immersion at IIT Guwahati, complemented by lectures from esteemed faculty. Participants will receive joint certification from IIT Guwahati and Learnbay, ensuring rigorous academic and practical training.

Meanwhile, the 200-hour Advanced Data Analytics Program focuses on hands-on learning and real-world case studies, fostering industry readiness. Both programs are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing participants to tackle complex data challenges in the tech landscape.

