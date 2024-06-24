Left Menu

Learnbay Joins Forces with IIT Guwahati for Cutting-edge Data Science Education

Learnbay, an ed-tech leader, partners with IIT Guwahati to launch the Executive Program in Data Science and AI and the Advanced Data Analytics Program. These programs aim to equip professionals and aspiring data scientists with advanced skills and knowledge, offering joint certification and practical industry insights.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Learnbay, a prominent ed-tech company specializing in Data Science, has announced a pivotal collaboration with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. This strategic partnership aims to introduce two advanced programs: the Executive Program in Data Science and AI and the Advanced Data Analytics Program.

The Executive Program in Data Science and AI is an extensive 400-hour course featuring a two-day campus immersion at IIT Guwahati, complemented by lectures from esteemed faculty. Participants will receive joint certification from IIT Guwahati and Learnbay, ensuring rigorous academic and practical training.

Meanwhile, the 200-hour Advanced Data Analytics Program focuses on hands-on learning and real-world case studies, fostering industry readiness. Both programs are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing participants to tackle complex data challenges in the tech landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

