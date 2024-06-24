World Bank Pledges $700 Million for Egypt's Economic Growth
The World Bank announced $700 million of budget support for Egypt, part of a larger $6 billion programme aimed at enhancing private sector participation, economic resilience, and greener growth. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to assist Egypt's economic stability and sustainable development.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The World Bank announced on Monday $700 million of budget support for Egypt, part of a 3-year, $6 billion programme that the bank pledged earlier this year amid a windfall of foreign financing for the indebted North African country.
The $700 million is designed to help Egypt boost private sector participation, macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and a greener growth trajectory, the World Bank said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholz Urges Private Sector Investment for Ukraine's Rebuild
Swiss Private Sector Seeks Increased Role in African Development Bank Operations
Fiji Private Sector to Benefit from New ESG Training Initiative
Surge in Private Sector Sales: Q4 Sees Significant Growth
Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation