NEET-PG Exam Postponed Amid Integrity Concerns: Ministry Reviews Robustness

In a decisive move, top officials from the Union health ministry and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences convened on Monday to scrutinize the NEET-PG exam process, two days after its postponement.

The NEET-PG entrance examination, a critical gateway for postgraduate medical courses, is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) with Tata Consultancy Services as the technical partner. Notably, TCS senior officials were present during the meeting.

The government deferred the exam, initially set for June 23, citing 'precautionary measures' due to recent allegations threatening the integrity of competitive exams. Monday's meet aimed to ensure the robustness of the examination system, with new dates to be announced based on center availability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)