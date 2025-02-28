TCS and DNB Extend Partnership to Propel Digital Modernization
Tata Consultancy Services extends its partnership with DNB Bank ASA for five years, enhancing digital modernization and cost targets. The collaboration focuses on next-gen technology including AI and quantum computing. TCS aims to boost DNB's innovation, maintaining a proven 12-year relationship providing secure digital solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services firm, announced an extension of its collaboration with Norway's largest financial group, DNB Bank ASA, for another five years.
The extended partnership aims at bolstering DNB's strategic digital initiatives, including AI and quantum computing, ensuring secure and efficient operations.
TCS has a 12-year history with DNB, supporting significant transformations. The company plans to enhance its role through innovative solutions and sustained operational support from its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Bold Offshore Wind Bid: Clean Industry Bonus Launched
Singapore's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Flights to Gaza
Controversy Erupts After Miss Samoa Claims Pacific Islands Crown for Second Year
Mid-Air Drama: Flight Returns Amid Kidnap Concerns for Ex-Minister's Son
Manipur's Leadership Limbo: Uncertainty Prevails Amid Political Standoff