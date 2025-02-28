Left Menu

TCS and DNB Extend Partnership to Propel Digital Modernization

Tata Consultancy Services extends its partnership with DNB Bank ASA for five years, enhancing digital modernization and cost targets. The collaboration focuses on next-gen technology including AI and quantum computing. TCS aims to boost DNB's innovation, maintaining a proven 12-year relationship providing secure digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services firm, announced an extension of its collaboration with Norway's largest financial group, DNB Bank ASA, for another five years.

The extended partnership aims at bolstering DNB's strategic digital initiatives, including AI and quantum computing, ensuring secure and efficient operations.

TCS has a 12-year history with DNB, supporting significant transformations. The company plans to enhance its role through innovative solutions and sustained operational support from its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

