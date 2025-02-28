TCS and DNB Extend Partnership to Propel Digital Modernization

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services firm, announced an extension of its collaboration with Norway's largest financial group, DNB Bank ASA, for another five years.

The extended partnership aims at bolstering DNB's strategic digital initiatives, including AI and quantum computing, ensuring secure and efficient operations.

TCS has a 12-year history with DNB, supporting significant transformations. The company plans to enhance its role through innovative solutions and sustained operational support from its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune.

