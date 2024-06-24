CBI Takes Over NEET-UG Scam Cases Amid Political Firestorm
The CBI has taken over five new cases related to malpractices in the NEET-UG exam, previously investigated by the police in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Amid mounting political pressure, the Centre has drawn significant criticism, leading to actions including arrests and the formation of a committee for reform.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday assumed control over five additional cases of alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Previous investigations were underway by police forces in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. This move comes as political tension escalates, with opposition parties gearing up to challenge the government in Parliament regarding the paper leak issue.
In a related crackdown, Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school and detained another teacher in connection with a racket allegedly aiding NEET students for financial gain. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the NEET exam, citing the widespread malpractices affecting student morale.
As the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced, multiple opposition MPs demanded answers from the government on the hardships faced by students due to the exam irregularities. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, upon taking his oath, faced protests and calls to address the NEET issue. Subsequently, a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has been tasked with reviewing the National Testing Agency's functioning and recommending necessary exam reforms.
