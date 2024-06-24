Left Menu

CBI Takes Over NEET-UG Scam Cases Amid Political Firestorm

The CBI has taken over five new cases related to malpractices in the NEET-UG exam, previously investigated by the police in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Amid mounting political pressure, the Centre has drawn significant criticism, leading to actions including arrests and the formation of a committee for reform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:44 IST
CBI Takes Over NEET-UG Scam Cases Amid Political Firestorm
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday assumed control over five additional cases of alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Previous investigations were underway by police forces in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. This move comes as political tension escalates, with opposition parties gearing up to challenge the government in Parliament regarding the paper leak issue.

In a related crackdown, Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school and detained another teacher in connection with a racket allegedly aiding NEET students for financial gain. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the NEET exam, citing the widespread malpractices affecting student morale.

As the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced, multiple opposition MPs demanded answers from the government on the hardships faced by students due to the exam irregularities. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, upon taking his oath, faced protests and calls to address the NEET issue. Subsequently, a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has been tasked with reviewing the National Testing Agency's functioning and recommending necessary exam reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024