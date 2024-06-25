DU Vows to Revisit Rs 7 Lakh Fine on Visually Impaired Professor Amid Backlash

Delhi University is reconsidering a substantial Rs 7 lakh fine imposed on Sharmishtha Atreja, a visually impaired professor, for allegedly overstaying in a campus hostel. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh indicated potential further relief for Atreja, who has labeled the penalty 'unfair and exhausting'.

Atreja, a professor of philosophy, faced deductions from her salary starting June 14 to cover the fines for what the university's Estate Department cited as unlawful tenure extension. Despite requesting to extend her stay due to her disability, Atreja's pleas went unheeded, compelling her to approach the court.

The case has attracted significant attention, with the global Disability Rights Funds challenging the fine's validity and calling it absurd. Singh noted that while the university had already halved the original Rs 14 lakh due to humanitarian considerations, they are open to further reviewing the case.

