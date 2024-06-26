Left Menu

Gujarat CM Launches 21st Shala Praveshotsav: A Tribute to PM Modi's Vision

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 21st edition of Shala Praveshotsav, an initiative aimed at increasing Class 1 student enrollment, in Dang district. The drive, initially launched by PM Modi in 2003, saw former students and community leaders attending the ceremony. Patel highlighted the importance of education and environmental conservation.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:16 IST
Gujarat CM Launches 21st Shala Praveshotsav: A Tribute to PM Modi's Vision
In a bid to perpetuate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational vision, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 21st edition of 'Shala Praveshotsav' on Wednesday.

The state-wide initiative, launched at a government school in the tribal-dominated Dang district, aims to boost enrollment in Class 1. By gifting books, stationery, and school bags, Patel welcomed new students into the academic fold at Biliamba village in Subir taluka.

Originally introduced by then-CM Modi in 2003, the event saw the attendance of 21 former students now excelling in various fields, including an IIT student, an MBBS doctor, and an international athlete. Patel lauded the quality of education and infrastructure, emphasizing the state's dedication to educational facilities and environmental conservation.

