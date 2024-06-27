Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum to Include 1975-77 Emergency Struggles

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a chapter covering the excesses and repression during the 1975-77 Emergency will be included in the state's school curriculum. This move aims to educate the current generation about the hardships faced and courage shown by those opposing the drastic measure.

Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav revealed several new benefits for 'Loktantra Senanis'—democracy fighters who resisted the Emergency, which marked its 50th anniversary on June 25. These measures include discounted accommodation in government facilities, toll exemptions, and expedited healthcare payments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of remembering the 21-month period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and suppression of dissent, highlighting the bravery and determination of those who stood up against the then-Congress government's actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)