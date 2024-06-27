Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum to Include 1975-77 Emergency Struggles

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that a chapter on the 1975-77 Emergency will be included in the school curriculum to educate the next generation about the civil liberties suspension and the brave resistance by democracy fighters. Additional facilities will also be provided for those who fought against the Emergency.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a chapter covering the excesses and repression during the 1975-77 Emergency will be included in the state's school curriculum. This move aims to educate the current generation about the hardships faced and courage shown by those opposing the drastic measure.

Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav revealed several new benefits for 'Loktantra Senanis'—democracy fighters who resisted the Emergency, which marked its 50th anniversary on June 25. These measures include discounted accommodation in government facilities, toll exemptions, and expedited healthcare payments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of remembering the 21-month period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and suppression of dissent, highlighting the bravery and determination of those who stood up against the then-Congress government's actions.

