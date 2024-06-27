Zelenskiy Seals Key Security Pacts in Brussels
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Brussels to sign three important security agreements, including one with the European Union. This landmark deal commits all 27 EU member states to offer extensive support to Ukraine, ensuring stability despite any internal changes within the EU.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived on Thursday in Brussels where he plans to sign three security agreements, including one with the European Union.
"For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes," he said on X.
