Rising Tragedy: Kota's Coaching Institutes Witness Surge in Student Suicides

A 17-year-old medical aspirant, Hrishit Kumar Agrawal, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented accommodation in Kota. This incident marks the twelfth suspected suicide by a coaching student in the region since January 2023. Agarwal was preparing for NEET at a local coaching institute.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST
In a deeply troubling trend, a 17-year-old medical aspirant, Hrishit Kumar Agrawal, has allegedly taken his own life by hanging himself in his rented room in Kota, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

This marks the twelfth incident of a coaching student allegedly committing suicide in Kota since the beginning of the year, pushing the total number of student suicides in 2023 to 26. Hrishit, a Class 12 student and native of Bihar, was in Kota to prepare for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) at a coaching institute.

Police reports indicate that his body was discovered around 1 PM on Thursday after fellow students alerted the authorities when he did not respond to repeated knocks. No suicide note was found, and it is believed that Hrishit had taken his life a day prior, according to Dadabari ASI Shambhu Dayal. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and his parents have been notified.

