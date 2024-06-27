ABVP Condemns Expulsion of Students Over Protest at Agricultural University

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has strongly condemned the recent expulsion of eight students from Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology. The students were expelled after staging a protest over the tragic suicide of an MSc student, Yashpal, whose thesis was rejected by his guide.

National Secretary of ABVP, Ankit Shukla, labeled the actions of the Vice Chancellor, Bijendra Singh, as 'authoritarian' and demanded immediate reinstatement of the students. The controversy began on May 13, when Yashpal took his own life following the rejection of his thesis, leading to student unrest.

ABVP's Shukla warned of a massive agitation if the administration does not restore the students' admission within 48 hours. The protest movement gained momentum when ABVP members also staged a demonstration in front of Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi during his visit to the campus on Wednesday. The protesters accused the Vice Chancellor of corruption and anarchy, further escalating tensions.

